About this product

Goliath is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.



Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene



Effect: Focused, Creative



Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBG, CBDV