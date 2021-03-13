About this product
Goliath is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene
Effect: Focused, Creative
Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBG, CBDV
About this strain
Goliath
Goliath is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by In House Genetics. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Goliath - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Goliath effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
