About this product

Rouge Lifter



Born and bred out of Oregon and a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd.



Feel more energized than calming, Lifter has remarkable trichome production that covers the bold green and gold buds, making it a true beauty and a flavor magpie. Pungent, fruity, and sweet, Lifter flower is a daytime favorite among cannabis users, with hints of citrus and blueberry, plus a delectable funk that marks it potent with over 13% CBD.



Prominent Terpenes: Limonene



Effect: Focus, Social



Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBN