About this product
Rouge Lifter
Born and bred out of Oregon and a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd.
Feel more energized than calming, Lifter has remarkable trichome production that covers the bold green and gold buds, making it a true beauty and a flavor magpie. Pungent, fruity, and sweet, Lifter flower is a daytime favorite among cannabis users, with hints of citrus and blueberry, plus a delectable funk that marks it potent with over 13% CBD.
Prominent Terpenes: Limonene
Effect: Focus, Social
Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBN
Born and bred out of Oregon and a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd.
Feel more energized than calming, Lifter has remarkable trichome production that covers the bold green and gold buds, making it a true beauty and a flavor magpie. Pungent, fruity, and sweet, Lifter flower is a daytime favorite among cannabis users, with hints of citrus and blueberry, plus a delectable funk that marks it potent with over 13% CBD.
Prominent Terpenes: Limonene
Effect: Focus, Social
Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBN
About this strain
Lifter
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.