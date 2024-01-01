Logo for the brand Progressive Treatment Solutions

Progressive Treatment Solutions

Progressive Treatment Solutions
All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesCannabisTopicals

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

22 products
Product image for The Great Ha'Tuh
Flower
The Great Ha'Tuh
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 30.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Macnanna Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Macnanna Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 28.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Macnanna
Flower
Macnanna
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 26.39%
CBD 0%
Product image for 8 Ball Kush
Flower
8 Ball Kush
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 21.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Dog Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Black Dog Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.42513%
CBD 0.19%
Product image for Moby Dick
Flower
Moby Dick
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.4%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Moby Dick Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Moby Dick Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.29487%
CBD 0.11%
Product image for Durga Mata II Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Durga Mata II Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0.81%
CBD 14.96%
Product image for Outlaw
Flower
Outlaw
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cronuts #4 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cronuts #4 Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 21.75%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for GG4 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
GG4 Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 22.51452%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Critical Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Xerxes Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Xerxes Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Thai
Flower
Purple Thai
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 15%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Thai Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Purple Thai Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 16.73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Kush
Flower
Critical Kush
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Xerxes
Flower
Xerxes
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for #1024
Flower
#1024
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 20.67%
CBD 0%
Product image for Durga Mata II
Flower
Durga Mata II
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0.81%
CBD 14.96%
Product image for Black Dog
Flower
Black Dog
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.43422%
CBD 0%
Product image for Great Ha'Tuh Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Great Ha'Tuh Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 8 Ball Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
8 Ball Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.33%
CBD 0%