We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Progressive Treatment Solutions
Progressive Treatment Solutions
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
Topicals
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
22 products
Flower
The Great Ha'Tuh
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 30.8%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
6
)
Pre-rolls
Macnanna Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 28.86%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Macnanna
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 26.39%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
8 Ball Kush
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 21.12%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Black Dog Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.42513%
CBD 0.19%
Flower
Moby Dick
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.4%
CBD 0.4%
Pre-rolls
Moby Dick Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.29487%
CBD 0.11%
Pre-rolls
Durga Mata II Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0.81%
CBD 14.96%
Flower
Outlaw
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.81%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cronuts #4 Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 21.75%
CBD 0.2%
Pre-rolls
GG4 Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 22.51452%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Critical Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Xerxes Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Thai
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 15%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Thai Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 16.73%
CBD 0%
Flower
Critical Kush
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Xerxes
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
#1024
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 20.67%
CBD 0%
Flower
Durga Mata II
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0.81%
CBD 14.96%
Flower
Black Dog
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.43422%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Great Ha'Tuh Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
8 Ball Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 18.33%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Progressive Treatment Solutions
Catalog
Cannabis