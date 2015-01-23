Progressive Treatment Solutions
#1024
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 10%CBD —
1024 effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
