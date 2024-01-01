We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Progressive Treatment Solutions
Progressive Treatment Solutions
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
Topicals
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
51 products
Wax
Champion City Chocolate Crumble Wax 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 77.8674%
CBD 0.43%
4.8
(
4
)
Cartridges
Cherry Limeade Cartridge 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 33.65%
CBD 41.5%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Purple Thai Cartridge 0.5g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 66.44802%
CBD 0.12%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Purple Dream Crumble 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 84.12%
CBD 0.78%
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Macnanna Crumble Wax 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 86.54%
CBD 0.34%
4.0
(
1
)
Wax
Black DOG Crumble Wax 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 64.675521%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Strawberry Sunset Cartridge 0.5g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 69.65%
CBD 0.19%
2.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Champion City Chocolate Shatter 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 72.51197%
CBD 0.56%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Citrus Anytime Cartridge 0.5g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 60.53%
CBD 0.23%
Cartridges
Wild Thai Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Uplifting Spearmint Cartridge 0.5g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 67.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Citrus Anytime Disposable 0.3g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 73.2%
CBD 0.8%
Cartridges
Purple Thai Cartridge 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 78%
CBD 0%
Wax
GMO Cookies Crumble Wax 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
Sweet Dreams Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 74.2%
CBD 1.2%
Cartridges
1:1 Cherry Limeade Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 38.54032%
CBD 31.05%
Wax
Double Black Wax 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 76.41425%
CBD 0.41524%
Cartridges
Blissful Berry Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 72.2%
CBD 0.24%
Cartridges
GG4 Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 71.2%
CBD 0%
Shatter
The Great Ha'Tuh Pull N Snap Shatter 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 83.82%
CBD 0.35%
Wax
Blueberry x Mazar Crumble Wax 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 80.59%
CBD 0.44%
Cartridges
Gobstopper Cartridge 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 68.23%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Banana Kush Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 73.28048%
CBD 0.13%
Solvent
GMO Cookies Crumble 1g
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 84.57%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Progressive Treatment Solutions
Catalog
Concentrates