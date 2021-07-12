Loading…
Bruce Banner Cartridge 0.5g

by Progressive Treatment Solutions
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

Bruce Banner effects

Reported by real people like you
892 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
