The PROTEUS420 Retail Dispensary includes features for managing inventory, point-of-sale (POS) transactions, customer loyalty programs, and compliance with state regulations.



With the PROTEUS420 Retail Dispensary, cannabis retail businesses can use built-in automated tools to track inventory levels in real time, set reordering levels points, and automatically generate purchase orders to keep inventory levels optimized. The POS Point of Sale system allows for quick and easy transactions and can be customized to fit the specific needs of each business. The system also includes features for managing customer data, creating loyalty programs, and generating sales reports.



One of the key features of PROTEUS420 is compliance functionality. PROTEUS420 helps businesses stay compliant with state and federal regulations, including age verification, product tracking, and reporting requirements. The system also includes features for managing employee permissions and access levels, to ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information.



PROTEUS420 is a powerful software solution for cannabis retail businesses. It allows businesses to streamline their operations, improve their customer experience, and ensure compliance with regulations.



POINT OF SALE FEATURES:



Inventory Management: PROTEUS420 allows business to manage their inventory of cannabis products, including tracking product quantities, product variations, and product categories. This can help businesses ensure that the products their customers are looking for are in stock. Inventory tracking can also help with loss prevention. Automated inventory management tools and reporting save you time and money by reporting what is selling and what is not.



Sales Tracking: Easily track your sales activity, including sales by product, sales by employee, and sales by customer. This helps businesses identify their top-selling products, their top-performing employees, and their most valuable customers.



Compliance Reporting: One of the most important aspects of Proteus420 is to ensure businesses are complying with state and local regulations related to cannabis sales. The system includes built-in compliance rules and alerts to help businesses stay up to date with the latest regulations and generates compliance reports for State Regulatory agencies.



Customer Management: Businesses can efficiently manage their customer data, by tracking customer purchase history, customer preferences, and customer contact information. With built-in customizable loyalty programs, coupon and discounting creation, and messaging services businesses can build customer loyalty and drive repeat business.



Payment Processing: Businesses need to process payments from customers, including cash, credit cards, and other payment methods. PROTEUS420 includes integrations with our PROTOPAY payment processing platform, making it easy for businesses to accept payments from their customers.



The PROTEUS POS system is an essential tool for businesses that want to manage their sales operations more effectively and ensure compliance with state and local regulations.



PROTEUS420 provides businesses with the tools and features they need to manage their inventory, track their sales, build customer loyalty, and process payments, helping businesses grow and thrive in a highly competitive market.

