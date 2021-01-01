About this product

Finding the right balance is the key to any worthwhile experience and unique Astral Works can show us the way. Possessed of a more buoyant head than typically found in body focused-CBD strains, Astral Works brings gentle focus and calming clarity to the daily flow of duty and distraction.



Primary terpene: Myrcene 8.93-10.93

Secondary terpene: Terpinolene 5.53-8.07 mg/g

THC: 5.6-6.5% | CBD: 9.6-10.8%

Flavors: Floral, Mango, Herbal

Effects: Soothing, Relaxation, Uplifting



Review:

"From the farms of Prūf Cultivar comes Astral Works, the epitome of innovation in cannabis pharmacology. Drawing on the rich legacy and hybridization efforts of the late Lawrence Ringo of SoHum Seeds, Astral Works is a next-generation ‘Type 2’ (mixed ratio of CBD:THC) plant. It features a rare terpinolene-dominant nose, which adds a smoky flavor to subtle notes of dank mango. Deep purple anthocyanin (a natural compound that gives the sample its purple color, and acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, antiviral and cancer fighter) blooms from within the matrix. The effects are mellow, but according to Prūf Cultivar, this strain is high in CBDV, with small THCV and CBG peaks in a fully mature plant, creating an uplifting, relaxing smoking experience. I’d love to offer this to someone suffering from anxiety, PTSD, or who just wants ease their tension without getting blasted. Michael Lobdell, Prūf’s propagation manager, personally believes it’s vital to keep your consumption dynamic and avoid reliance on the most common chemotypes available. I hope everyone is able to try this exclusive cultivar from Prūf!" – DOPE Magazine - Oregon - The DOPEST Issue - January 2018