Prūf Cultivar

Pacific Juniper

Pacific Juniper is exclusive to the Prūf catalog. A newcomer to our core collection, it's heavy output of dew-like resin, produces a powerful terpene profile positively charged with pine and juniper. Its lineage is a bit veiled in mystery, but this high-oil plant delivers a smashing forestry intensiveness that must be smelled to be believed.

Primary terpene: Terpinolene 4.89
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 2.46 mg/g
THC: Approx. 16.6% | CBD: <LOQ
Flavors: Woody, Citrus, Intense
Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Powerful
