About this strain
Strawberry Dream
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.
Strawberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
59 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!