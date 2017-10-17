1g Infused PreRoll | Cannalope Haze

by PURA Concentrates
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Welcome To Life in Puradise! Home of the best RSO in the State of Arizona, with the purest oils you cannot resist since 2016!

- Sativa Hybrid Strain: Premium Cannabis flower, infused with LIVE RESIN, Pura THC Oil, Kief & Pura Cannabis Terpenes.

- Total Potency ranges between 40%-58% THC.

- Fun Fact: Match a Vape with a PreRoll and experience Pura Terpenes in a fun new way!

- Test Results can be found on the QR code on the label.

OUR IN-HOUSE DISTILLATE: SMOOTH, NEVER HARSH NO IMPURITIES LEFT BEHIND 4X FILTRATION SCRUBBED & POLISHED POTENCY 90-99%

About this strain

Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PURA Concentrates
PURA Concentrates
Shop products
Established in 2016, Our Company has committed
to a craft cannabis experience authentic to the whole plant. We pride ourselves in our proprietary
refinement process that not only provides a clean product, but retains the best components of the plant. Everything from our oils to terpene blends
are crafted 100% in-house.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000001DCQP00496571
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.