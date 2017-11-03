1g Infused PreRoll | DJ Short Blueberry

by PURA Concentrates
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Welcome To Life in Puradise! Home of the best RSO in the State of Arizona, with the purest oils you cannot resist since 2016!

- Indica Hybrid Strain: Premium Cannabis flower, infused with Pura THC Oil, Kief & Pura Cannabis Terpenes.

- Total Potency ranges between 40%-58% THC.

- Fun Fact: Match a Vape with a PreRoll and experience Pura Terpenes in a fun new way!

- Test Results can be found on the QR code on the label.

OUR IN-HOUSE DISTILLATE: SMOOTH, NEVER HARSH NO IMPURITIES LEFT BEHIND 4X FILTRATION SCRUBBED & POLISHED POTENCY 90-99%

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PURA Concentrates
PURA Concentrates
Established in 2016, Our Company has committed
to a craft cannabis experience authentic to the whole plant. We pride ourselves in our proprietary
refinement process that not only provides a clean product, but retains the best components of the plant. Everything from our oils to terpene blends
are crafted 100% in-house.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000001DCQP00496571
