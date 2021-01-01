Our pets are Family members! Our Pet Medz line of pet products currently feature 500mg oil for our smaller pets, and 1000mg for larger breeds. Specially developed and formulated with our furry friends in mind, our CBD high CBDA oil is aimed at supporting their needs for anxiety support, joint pain, calming, and possess the great anti-inflammatory benefits CBD & especially CBDA [CBDA Info] can bring. Packed with our proprietary special cannabinoid mix, we also recognized the need for it to be based in oils that are healthful for our pets and possess flavors that they will love and crave more of. We use beneficial wild caught fish oil, organic flaxseed oil and sunflower oil (non GMO).



Our simple dosing system [link to pet dosing page coming soon] is designed around a low and high range amount per every 10 pounds of body weight. The glass demarcated measuring dropper comes packaged with every tincture, for precise repeatable dosing.