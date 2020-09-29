Available Strains: Lifter, Space Candy, Hawaiian Haze, Suver Haze, Frosted Lime & Siskiyou Gold

Tube (2 pre-rolls)

Pack (12 pre-rolls)

Cartoon (10 pack of 12 pre-rolls)



For traditional cannabis smokers, Aspen Valley Hemp Company’s Pre-Rolled CBD Joints provide the absolute best smokable experience you can find. Rolled to perfection, CBD Joints are a classic cannabis experience you can enjoy on your own or share with a friend.



Our CBD flower is grown naturally. Rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, CBD pre-rolls look like traditional cannabis and smell like traditional cannabis but maintain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.



What’s the difference between CBD Hemp Cigarettes and Pre-Rolled Joints?

CBD Hemp Cigarettes are made of a leafier shake material in order to burn and pack correctly. Our CBD Cigarettes do not contain nicotine or tobacco, but they may be more familiar to traditional tobacco smokers. Pre-rolled joints are larger and made of premium ground bud, just like what’s sold in our jars of CBD flower.



Our CBD buds test between 15-21% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Each pack contains 12 joints with just under 1 gram of bud in each pre-roll.



What is CBD Flower?

Aspen Valley’s CBD flower is an all-natural alternative to CBD oil products. Our flower is hand-selected from growers from across the country. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by taking you back to the plant itself.



CBD Flower is actual plant material that CBD oil products are extracted from. Due to the way CBD is extracted from plant mass, this means that all sorts of different parts of the hemp plant may go the biomass that eventually makes CBD lotions, oils, and tinctures. With CBD Flower, only the highest quality buds are selected from premium plants. Buds, also colloquially known as flowers, contain the majority of the plant’s cannabinoid contents, making them ideal for CBD consumption. The end result is an organically-grown, hand-selected, non-psychoactive smokable CBD experience unlike anything else.



Details

CBD Joints come are sold in two forms, packs and cartons:



12 joints per pack

10 packs per carton

Just under 1 gram of flower per joint



Our Strains

⚡New! Frosted Lime



Frosted Lime might just have you just staring off into space with a smile on your face. This strain is perfect for hikes or any social activity with your closest group of friends. If you’re in need of a blissful sense of presence or shedding a few frustrations to focus on something creative, Frosted Lime is the strain for you.



⚡New! Siskiyou Gold



This CBD strain has a terpene profile reminiscent of strong citrus and lemongrass scents. Users acquainted with Indica cannabis might find a familiar feeling here with Siskiyou Gold. Taken from plants with large, crystalline bulky buds, this flower is a beauty to behold.



Lifter



Allegedly named after the iconic tomato cultivar Mortgage Lifter, Lifter is a high-CBD hemp strain with an exceptional taste and appearance. Its high trichome production gives each bud a frosty look, while also imbuing dark green shades and brownish undertones. Lifter carries a pungent aroma of fruity scents that come directly from the plant’s genetic profile. Its taste is equally sweet, resembling tropical fruit with a hint of blueberries. Lifter is a hybrid between Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud.



Hawaiian Haze



A cross of ACDC and Neville’s Haze. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste is reminiscent of flavors that emanate from imported Hawaiian flowers, giving this strain its island breeze-invoking name.



Suver Haze



A cross between Special Sauce and Neville’s Haze, Suze Haze is a testament to the rich farming and social history of a suver road in Oregon. Suver Haze has a memorable, invigorating terpene profile with sweet and tart undertones reminiscent of an old-school haze.