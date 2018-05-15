- Herbal
- Pine
- Citrus
Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
847
Find Cotton Candy Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cotton Candy Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Cotton Candy Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Cotton Candy Kush nearby.