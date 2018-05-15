ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 847 reviews

Cotton Candy Kush

aka Cotton Candy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Calculated from 68 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 847 reviews

Cotton Candy Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

Effects

Show all

586 people reported 4453 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 29%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

847

Find Cotton Candy Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cotton Candy Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Power Plant
parent
Strain
Cotton Candy Kush
First strain child
Pink Hawaiian
child
Second strain child
Purple Cotton Candy
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cotton Candy Kush

