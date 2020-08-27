About this product
Tina x (Sunset Sherbet x GSC)
Indica - 80% Indica / 20% Sativa
Aroma: Earthy, Floral, Diesel
Flavor: Earthy, Spicy, and Diesel
Effects: Euphoric, Uplifted, Deeply Relaxed, Sleepy, Hungry
Possible benefits: Chronic Pain, Depression, Anxiety, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Sleeplessness
May help with these conditions: stress, depression, mood disorders, social anxiety related disorders, chronic pain, headaches, cramps, and fibromyalgia
About this strain
Jet-A is an indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato #33 and Tina. Its fruity notes are heavily backed by gassy flavors. This creeper strain will most likely start in the head before working its way down into your body, making everything at ease and helping you wind down at the end of the night. Patients report it can help with chronic pain, depression, nausea, and appetite loss.
About this brand
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.