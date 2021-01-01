Pure Hemp Rolling Papers
Pure Hemp Unbleached Single Wide Rolling Papers
About this product
Our Pure Hemp Unbleached Single Wide rolling papers are the perfect size for a friend or two to enjoy. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum.
There are 50 booklets per box.
There are 50 rolling papers per booklet.
*100% Tree Free Eco Papers
*All Natural Gum
You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com
