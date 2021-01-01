About this product

Our Pure Hemp Unbleached Single Wide rolling papers are the perfect size for a friend or two to enjoy. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum.

There are 50 booklets per box.

There are 50 rolling papers per booklet.

*100% Tree Free Eco Papers

*All Natural Gum

