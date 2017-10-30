About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.



Ghost OG is a clone only cut of the original OG Kush. The legend suggests that this cut of OG Kush was possessed by OverGrow.com forum member “OrgnKid” back in the early ’90s, who shared it with another forum member known as “Ghost”, who then distributed it on to a few select individuals. This classic strain has all your favorite OG Kush characteristics, including powerful gas/fuel/pine aromas and flavors with a satisfying lemon undertone. Although this Indica leaning variety is great for a calm and relaxing high, it can also be known to produce a clear/functional effect at the same time.