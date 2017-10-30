PUREXTRACTS
About this product
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.
Ghost OG is a clone only cut of the original OG Kush. The legend suggests that this cut of OG Kush was possessed by OverGrow.com forum member “OrgnKid” back in the early ’90s, who shared it with another forum member known as “Ghost”, who then distributed it on to a few select individuals. This classic strain has all your favorite OG Kush characteristics, including powerful gas/fuel/pine aromas and flavors with a satisfying lemon undertone. Although this Indica leaning variety is great for a calm and relaxing high, it can also be known to produce a clear/functional effect at the same time.
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
425 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
