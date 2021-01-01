About this product
KEY BENEFITS:
Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Pet Drops to help minimize and eliminate stress, promote a healthy coat, encourage good behavior, deal with skin issues, and minimize pain.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Our CBD Pet Drops are a no-frills, simple way to add CBD to your pet’s diet. A large amount of pet owners are starting to see the benefits of CBD for animals. It can help with a range of issues comparable to those experienced by humans, including anxiety, seizures, cancer, joint pain, inflammation, bowel issues, and healthy skin. Our formula is specifically designed for pets to easily digest the CBD.
HOW TO USE:
Use 1 full dropper directly in the mouth or on pet’s food twice daily.
CONTAINER:
1oz./30ml Bottle
250mg CBD
