Logo for the brand PureKana

PureKana

Pure CBD. Pure Results.
All categoriesHemp CBDDelta-8 THC

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

21 products
Product image for PureKana 25mg Sleep-Aid Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg Sleep-Aid Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Keep Calm Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg Keep Calm Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg PM CBD Capsules
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg PM CBD Capsules
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Apple Cider Vinegar Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg Apple Cider Vinegar Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Blue Raspberry Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg Blue Raspberry Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Immune Boost Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg Immune Boost Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg Mango Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg Mango Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 300mg Mint CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 300mg Mint CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 600mg Vanilla CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 600mg Vanilla CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 10mg Immunity Capsules
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 10mg Immunity Capsules
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 1000mg Natural CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 1000mg Natural CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 300mg Natural CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 300mg Natural CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 15mg AM CBD Capsules
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 15mg AM CBD Capsules
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 40mg Natural CBD Capsules
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 40mg Natural CBD Capsules
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 300mg Vanilla CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 300mg Vanilla CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 1000mg Vanilla CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 1000mg Vanilla CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 600mg Natural CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 600mg Natural CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (40 ct.)
Hemp CBD edibles
PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (40 ct.)
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 600mg Mint CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 600mg Mint CBD Tincture
by PureKana
Product image for PureKana 1000mg Mint CBD Tincture
Hemp CBD oil
PureKana 1000mg Mint CBD Tincture
by PureKana