Loading...

Purplebee's

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

Purplebee's products

19 products
Product image for Raspberry Lemonade Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Raspberry Lemonade Distillate Syringe 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 89.71%
CBD 0%
Product image for Raspberry Lemonade Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Raspberry Lemonade Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon Haze Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Dragon Haze Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.52%
CBD 88.52%
Product image for Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Flo Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Flo Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 91.53%
CBD 0%
Product image for Berry Gelato Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Berry Gelato Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 79.49%
CBD 0%
Product image for Clementine Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Clementine Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum OG Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Platinum OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 86.18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 86.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for NYC Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
NYC Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 87.39%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon's Breath Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Dragon's Breath Distillate Syringe 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 76.75%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Lemon Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 86.72%
CBD 0%
Product image for Clementine Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Clementine Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Deep Earth Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Deep Earth Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 76.49%
CBD 0%
Product image for Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 90.21%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum OG Distillate Syringe 1g
Solvent
Platinum OG Distillate Syringe 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Raspberry Lemonade Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Raspberry Lemonade Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Calypso Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Calypso Kush Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 84.08%
CBD 0%