We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Purplebee's
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Purplebee's products
19 products
Solvent
Raspberry Lemonade Distillate Syringe 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 89.71%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Raspberry Lemonade Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Dragon Haze Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.52%
CBD 88.52%
Cartridges
Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Flo Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 91.53%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Berry Gelato Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 79.49%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Clementine Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.24%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Platinum OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 86.18%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 86.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
NYC Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 87.39%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Dragon's Breath Distillate Syringe 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 76.75%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lemon Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 86.72%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Clementine Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.24%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Deep Earth Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 76.49%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
by Purplebee's
THC 90.21%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Platinum OG Distillate Syringe 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 88.07%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Raspberry Lemonade Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Calypso Kush Cartridge 1g
by Purplebee's
THC 84.08%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Purplebee's
Catalog