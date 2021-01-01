Introducing the powerful Quant electric grinder!



Grinding dry herbs has never been easier! Simply screw off the top, place herbs within, position upright and press button for just 10 seconds. Grinder blades spin at a staggering 24,000 RPM, making light work of even the stickiest flower.



Engineered from stainless steel, the Quant Electric Grinder is built to last, available in matte black and matte white, with shiny stainless steel polished finish.



For convenience in dispensing the flower, has a magnetic removable cap and extrusion nozzle. Once herb is ground, cap is easily removed and dry herbs can be applied. Best dispensed with a tap and let gravity do the work. It's the perfect wing man for the Quant dry herb Vaporizer!



In addition, has ample storage capacity for multiple sessions. Make grinding flower stress free with the revolutionary Quant electric grinder that's built to last.