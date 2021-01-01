Loading…
Logo for the brand qurnt

qurnt

CBD ARTISAN MINTS - Organic

About this product

Our Organic Artesian CBD Mints are one of our best sellers. These tiny but mighty 10 mgs of CBD mints are a discrete way of adding to your daily needs. Crafted by hand and made in small batches, each mint provides some of the highest quality CBD that nature provides us. An easy on-the-go combination of minty fresh breath and calmness.

USAGE

Enjoy daily as a simple and refreshing natural treat.

HELPFUL FOR

Enhancing mental & physical well-being
Relieving achy and stiff joint discomfort
Restores a sense of calmness
Supporting a normal inflammatory response
