About this product

Our Organic Artesian CBD Mints are one of our best sellers. These tiny but mighty 10 mgs of CBD mints are a discrete way of adding to your daily needs. Crafted by hand and made in small batches, each mint provides some of the highest quality CBD that nature provides us. An easy on-the-go combination of minty fresh breath and calmness.



USAGE



Enjoy daily as a simple and refreshing natural treat.



HELPFUL FOR



Enhancing mental & physical well-being

Relieving achy and stiff joint discomfort

Restores a sense of calmness

Supporting a normal inflammatory response