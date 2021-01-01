About this product

Just a dab will do ya! Well, maybe just a bit more. You will find that our Full-Spectrum CBD Soothing Peppermint Rub, designed to quench dehydrated skin, provide relief from muscle aches, and promote normal inflammatory function, will do the job. Pesky problems like scars, pain, and cramps are soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry & sensitive.



USAGE

Use as often as needed. Rub or massage gently into areas of discomfort in the body. Apply liberally to see head-to-toe skin hydration & repair.



HELPFUL FOR



Repairing and restoring dry skin

Moisturizes gently

Additional antioxidant support

Healing minor scars & abrasions

Calming skin irritation

Comforting sore or achy muscles and joints