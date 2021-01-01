qurnt
About this product
Just a dab will do ya! Well, maybe just a bit more. You will find that our Full-Spectrum CBD Soothing Peppermint Rub, designed to quench dehydrated skin, provide relief from muscle aches, and promote normal inflammatory function, will do the job. Pesky problems like scars, pain, and cramps are soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry & sensitive.
USAGE
Use as often as needed. Rub or massage gently into areas of discomfort in the body. Apply liberally to see head-to-toe skin hydration & repair.
HELPFUL FOR
Repairing and restoring dry skin
Moisturizes gently
Additional antioxidant support
Healing minor scars & abrasions
Calming skin irritation
Comforting sore or achy muscles and joints
USAGE
Use as often as needed. Rub or massage gently into areas of discomfort in the body. Apply liberally to see head-to-toe skin hydration & repair.
HELPFUL FOR
Repairing and restoring dry skin
Moisturizes gently
Additional antioxidant support
Healing minor scars & abrasions
Calming skin irritation
Comforting sore or achy muscles and joints
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!