About this product

qurnt CBD Massage Oil can help with establishing a normal inflammatory response. Use our massage oil to target particular areas of muscle discomfort or for whole body deep relaxation therapy. With our pure lavender-scented CBD oil your soothing massage will get an extra level of treatment with the aroma of organic lavender. Our CBD Massage oil is 100% free of THC.



USAGE



Place a quarter size amount of oil in the palm of your hand. Rub your hands together and gently massage in to the areas of need. Work the massage oil in the areas of muscle soreness or in areas of tender joints.



HELPFUL FOR



Moisturizing dry skin

Relief of muscle or joint pain & stiffness

Providing lavender aromatherapy