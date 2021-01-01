About this product

USAGE

Our hemp oil can be used on a daily basis, as needed. You can use it multiple times a day if you find it necessary. Simply place the desired amount (usually 1/2 - 1 dropper full) under the tongue. Hold it there for 30 - 60 seconds and then swallow.

HELPFUL FOR

Supporting a healthy inflammatory response

Maintaining a sense of calmness

Relief of achy or stiff joints

Enhancement of mental and physical well-being

Supporting and promoting healthy sleep cycle

Citrus

This full spectrum hemp extract has citrus essential oils to deliver a tart and refreshing taste allowing the mild natural hemp flavors to remain delightful!