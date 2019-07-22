Rad Extracts
Super Crack Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains.
Keep the totally tubular times going into the night. Super Crack is a fresh, piney, grassy crossover of Jack Herer and Green Crack that will give you a burst of creativity and euphoric energy to party to the max, no matter how late it gets. Stay stoked.
Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.
Keep the totally tubular times going into the night. Super Crack is a fresh, piney, grassy crossover of Jack Herer and Green Crack that will give you a burst of creativity and euphoric energy to party to the max, no matter how late it gets. Stay stoked.
Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!