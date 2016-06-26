About this product
Beary Shock 0.5g Cartridge
Beary White x Shark Shock
Indica Dominant
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
About this strain
Shark Shock
Shark Shock is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Skunk #1. Shack Shock features a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. According to growers, the plant will grow into a densely compacted white buds with extreme aromas. Medical marijuana patients choose Shark Shock to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Shark Shock effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.