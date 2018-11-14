Cherry Wine Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Raw Garden™
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Cherry Wine 0.5g Cartridge
The Wife x Charlottes Cherries
CBD - Sativa Dominant
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
About this strain
The Wife
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.