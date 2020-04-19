About this product
Dosi Punch 1.0g Cartridge
Dos Y Dos x Purple Punch F2
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
About this strain
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.
Dosi Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.