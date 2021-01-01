About this product

This portable pocket ashtray was originally made for Japan (where ashing on the street is illegal). We created a simple but magnificent solution – The RAW Pocket Ashtray! Small enough to fit in your pocket so you can go anywhere with it, the RAW Pocket Ashtray has a heat resistant inner foil to extinguish your butt instantly when the flap is sealed shut. It also has a snap button closure so it won’t open up and spill ashes in your pocket.