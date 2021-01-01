About this product

A good q-tip holder is a must have for any serious dabber, whether using a torch or an e-nail. Swabbing the nail allows for a much cleaner taste as well as a much better heat transfer from your nail to your concentrates-- meaning a fuller vaporization that does not leave pools which only sit, soak, and crust. Q-tipping makes cleaning much easier and less frequent while allowing access to the full range of terps and flavors possible.