Custom Heady Q-Tip Holders
About this product
A good q-tip holder is a must have for any serious dabber, whether using a torch or an e-nail. Swabbing the nail allows for a much cleaner taste as well as a much better heat transfer from your nail to your concentrates-- meaning a fuller vaporization that does not leave pools which only sit, soak, and crust. Q-tipping makes cleaning much easier and less frequent while allowing access to the full range of terps and flavors possible.
