R2-D2 E-Nail | Star Wars | Limited Edition

by RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
THC —CBD —

About this product

A long, long time ago, in a dab station far far away, this enail was created to bring you the joy and reliability of your favorite robot copilot, R2-D2. He'll help keep your bangers hot and steer the temps in the right direction. Your robot buddy never fails to navigate any interstellar journey successfully. R2-D2 does his best to brighten the day no matter how far away you are from any given star cluster.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
Shop products
RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.