Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers

RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers

Shenron Dragon E-Nail Controller

About this product

The ever-popular Shenron Dragon-Nail is sure to light up your night! Easily the most fire custom you will find for under $150 on the net, or anywhere for that matter. This controller is backed by RCC TOOLS for 2 years in case anything were to go wrong. There is also an option for a custom flame frame to be 3D printed and installed for free (see pictures). If you need your controller custom wired to match a heating coil and nail that you like, that can be done by request.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!