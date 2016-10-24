Loading…
Logo for the brand Reakiro CBD

Reakiro CBD

Reakiro Premium CBD E-liquid Strawberry 500 mg - 10ml

THC 23%
About this product

🚚 Free EU Delivery
💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

This is one of our most popular varieties: a bold full flavour strawberry with emphasis on providing a true natural taste! Try this CBD vape juice of the highest quality.

Consumption: Refill vape cartridge or tank as needed. Shake well before use. Vape using the instructions that come with your vaporizer.

Contents: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, 100/300/500 mg cannabidiol (CBD), Strawberry flavor.

Future effects

Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!