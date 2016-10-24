About this product
This product is made from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU. Enjoy the true taste of nature!
Consumption: Refill vape cartridge or tank as needed. Shake well before use. Vape using the instructions that come with your vaporizer.
Contents: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, 100/300/500 mg cannabidiol (CBD).
Future effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
