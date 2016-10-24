About this product

🚚 Free EU Delivery

💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil



Enjoy this premium quality, non-psychoactive CBD oil supplement to your everyday diet and get all the benefits of the hemp plant in one bottle just as nature intended.



We have full control of our production right from the start from buying seeds, cultivating, harvesting as well as extraction, refinement, and packaging. Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. All products are tested by independent registered third-party laboratories at each stage of production.



Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.