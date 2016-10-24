About this product
Enjoy this premium quality, non-psychoactive CBD oil supplement to your everyday diet and get all the benefits of the hemp plant in one bottle just as nature intended.
We have full control of our production right from the start from buying seeds, cultivating, harvesting as well as extraction, refinement, and packaging. Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. All products are tested by independent registered third-party laboratories at each stage of production.
Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.
Future effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
