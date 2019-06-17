About this product

Rebel Tangie Kandy, (Tangie X Kandy Kush) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a pungent and flavorful 1:1 ratio flower sure to please. Potency testing has revealed 7% on both THC and CBD. This strain lives up to its name with flavors of sugar-covered tangerine true to its lineage. Best suited for outdoors, this strain grows to a medium height with long axial limbs that fill in nicely with frosty sweet buds. After touching this beautiful plant, you will most definitely carry that aroma with you like a perfume or cologne. If left to run full season, it will express purple and yellow as it gets colder. This girl is not a heavy feeder, and she does not like the moisture. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.