About this product
We've paired the earthiness of damiana, an ancient herb historically used to unlock the potential for lucid dreaming, with the savory and soothing citrus flavor of fresh organic lemon balm for a flavor profile that's the perfect addition to any relaxing bedtime ritual.
Green Dream mixes the earthy and spicy characters of skullcap and damiana to deliver an irresistibly savory wallop that finishes on the sweeter side with the lemon balm complement without getting in the way of your cannabis' natural flavor profile.
Pairing we love: Green Dream x 9lb Hammer
Proudly hand blended using 100% certified organic dry herbs.
About this brand
Rebis Blends
Looking for an easy and flavorful way to microdose or stretch your stash?
Rebis Blends were design for those of us open to exploring the benefits of adding organic herbs to our cannabis. Whether as a topper on your favorite bowl, or as a tobacco alternative for the traditional spliff, our terpene-rich organic herbal blends can help you microdose, stretch your stash, and ease into new strains.
Our entire team has been hard at work testing each blend for flavors and effects, and we've tapped into our personal networks to get feedback on some of the best pairings for each blend.
Here's a quick list of pairings we love:
Lavender Liftoff x Purple Haze
Hibiscus Sunrise x Blue Dream
Green Dream x 9lb Hammer
Got a pairing you absolutely love? Please share with us! @rebisblends on IG
REBIS BLENDS DO NOT CONTAIN: CANNABIS, THC, CBD, TOBACCO, NICOTINE
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The safety and efficacy of these products have not been evaluated by the FDA or confirmed by FDA-approved research. Please consult a healthcare practitioner if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking any medications before using this product.
