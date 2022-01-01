Looking for an easy and flavorful way to microdose or stretch your stash?



Rebis Blends were designed for those of us open to exploring the benefits of adding organic herbs to our cannabis. Whether as a topper on your favorite bowl, or as a tobacco alternative for the traditional spliff, our terpene-rich organic herbal blends can help you microdose, stretch your stash, and ease into new strains.



Our entire team has been hard at work testing each blend for flavors and effects, and we've tapped into our personal networks to get feedback on some of the best pairings for each blend.



Here's a quick list of pairings we love:



Lavender Liftoff x Purple Haze

Hibiscus Sunrise x Blue Dream

Green Dream x 9lb Hammer



Got a pairing you absolutely love? Please share with us!

