About this product
Inspired by the colors of a perfect summer day, this smooth organic herbal smoking blend pairs a slightly tart citrus punch with honey-like notes of chamomile to complement the savory nature of sage and gently envelope and highlight the citrus-y sweet hints of sherbet brought on by hibiscus.
Pairing we love: Hibiscus Sunrise x Blue Dream
Hibiscus Sunrise is proudly hand blended using 100% certified organic dried herbs.
Pairing we love: Hibiscus Sunrise x Blue Dream
Hibiscus Sunrise is proudly hand blended using 100% certified organic dried herbs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rebis Blends
Looking for an easy and flavorful way to microdose or stretch your stash?
Rebis Blends were design for those of us open to exploring the benefits of adding organic herbs to our cannabis. Whether as a topper on your favorite bowl, or as a tobacco alternative for the traditional spliff, our terpene-rich organic herbal blends can help you microdose, stretch your stash, and ease into new strains.
Our entire team has been hard at work testing each blend for flavors and effects, and we've tapped into our personal networks to get feedback on some of the best pairings for each blend.
Here's a quick list of pairings we love:
Lavender Liftoff x Purple Haze
Hibiscus Sunrise x Blue Dream
Green Dream x 9lb Hammer
Got a pairing you absolutely love? Please share with us! @rebisblends on IG
REBIS BLENDS DO NOT CONTAIN: CANNABIS, THC, CBD, TOBACCO, NICOTINE
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The safety and efficacy of these products have not been evaluated by the FDA or confirmed by FDA-approved research. Please consult a healthcare practitioner if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking any medications before using this product.
Rebis Blends were design for those of us open to exploring the benefits of adding organic herbs to our cannabis. Whether as a topper on your favorite bowl, or as a tobacco alternative for the traditional spliff, our terpene-rich organic herbal blends can help you microdose, stretch your stash, and ease into new strains.
Our entire team has been hard at work testing each blend for flavors and effects, and we've tapped into our personal networks to get feedback on some of the best pairings for each blend.
Here's a quick list of pairings we love:
Lavender Liftoff x Purple Haze
Hibiscus Sunrise x Blue Dream
Green Dream x 9lb Hammer
Got a pairing you absolutely love? Please share with us! @rebisblends on IG
REBIS BLENDS DO NOT CONTAIN: CANNABIS, THC, CBD, TOBACCO, NICOTINE
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The safety and efficacy of these products have not been evaluated by the FDA or confirmed by FDA-approved research. Please consult a healthcare practitioner if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking any medications before using this product.