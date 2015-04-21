Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.