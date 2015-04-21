Loading…
Dirty Girl Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack

by Red Frog Cannabis
SativaTHC 23%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Dirty Girl
Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.

Dirty Girl effects

Reported by real people like you
126 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
