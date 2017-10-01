Refine
Blue Lights Premium Loud Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Blue Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!