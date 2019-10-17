Refine
Golden Lemons Premium Loud Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Golden Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!