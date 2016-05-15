Regulator
Regulator Gold Cartridge - Very Berry Haze 1G
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Very Berry Haze effects
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
