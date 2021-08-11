About this product
Highly potent naturally formed THCA crystalline diamonds carefully blended with our strain specific high terpene extract.
Regulator
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Follow us on instagram @regulator.wa
