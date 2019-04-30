About this strain
Pura Vida effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
