About this product
IamEdible all natural honey infused with pure cannabis distillate oil. Use daily as a natural, antioxidant-packed addition in your tea, granola, or anything else to add a little extra lift in your day. Honey itself is famed for it’s anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it excellent for pain relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rev Brands
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.