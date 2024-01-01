We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Revolution Cannabis
In-house genetics. Deep roots. Superior cannabis products.
33
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Revolution Cannabis products
76 products
Flower
Grim Bastard OG
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 27.81%
CBD 0%
4.3
(
6
)
Flower
Florida Orange
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 30.58%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
5
)
Flower
Blueberry Clementine
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 25.91%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Cookie Dos
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 27.77%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Gorilla'd Cheese
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 31.35%
CBD 0%
4.4
(
5
)
Flower
Kentucky Bluegrass
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 23.17%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Royal Wedding
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Grand Daddy Purple
by Revolution Cannabis
3.7
(
3
)
Cartridges
Grim Bastard Terp Tank Cartridge 0.5g
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 84.4%
CBD 0%
3.7
(
3
)
Flower
Miami Punch
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Luckleberries #59
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
King Crasher
by Revolution Cannabis
3.5
(
2
)
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Mango Strawberry Surp `100mg
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 100%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Freedom Fudgies (Indica) 100mg
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 100%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Alien Huckleberry
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blackberry Kush
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mint Chocolate Chip
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Florida Orange Live Resin 1g
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 86.14%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
1:1 Orange Pineapple Guava Surp 100mg
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 50%
CBD 50%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Kushie Caramels 100mg 2-pack
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 100%
CBD 3.01%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Bermuda Triangle OG
by Revolution Cannabis
THC 28.09%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wedding Crasher
by Revolution Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Huckleberry Kush
by Revolution Cannabis
4.0
(
1
)
