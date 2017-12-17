About this strain
Bear Dance is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. Bear Dance has a tendency to significantly stretch over its 9-11 week flowering period, so make sure you’ve got the canopy space.
Bear Dance effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
